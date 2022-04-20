Jury finds Dr. William Husel not guilty on all 14 counts of murder

Jurors were given the option to choose between murder or a lesser charge of attempted murder. Ultimately, jurors found Husel not guilty on all 14 counts.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The jury has found former Mount Carmel physician Dr. William Husel not guilty on all 14 counts of murder against him.

The verdict comes after roughly six days of deliberations. The jury was given the case after nearly seven weeks of testimony, during which jurors heard from 54 witnesses.

Jurors were given the option to choose between murder or a lesser charge of attempted murder. Ultimately, jurors found Husel not guilty on all of the following 14 counts:

Count 1: Murder for the death of Joanne Bellisari

Count 2: Murder for the death of Ryan Hayes

Count 3: Murder for the death of Beverlee Schirtzinger

Count 4: Murder for the death of Danny Mollette

Count 5: Murder for the death of Brandy McDonald

Count 6: Murder for the death of Francis Burke

Count 7: Murder for the death of Jeremia "Sue" Hodge

Count 8: Murder for the death of James Allen

Count 9: Murder for the death of Troy Allison

Count 10: Murder for the death of Bonnie Austin

Count 11: Murder for the death of James Nick Timmons

Count 12: Murder for the death of Sandra Castle

Count 13: Murder for the death of Rebecca Walls

Count 14: Murder for the death of Melissa Penix

The defense claimed Husel was providing comfort care to dying patients when he ordered doses of fentanyl and other drugs, but prosecutors argued his doses were unnecessary and ultimately hastened his patients’ deaths.

The first five weeks of the trial were spent listening to testimony from 53 witnesses, some of whom were family members of those 14 patients. The defense rested after calling just one witness to the stand during the trial’s sixth week.

On Monday, the jury told the judge they were at an impasse and unable to reach a verdict. Judge Michael Holbrook gave them a charge to resume their deliberations.

In a statement, the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office said they accept the jury verdict.

"The State of Ohio v. William Husel was carefully tried and prepared by both the Prosecution and the Defense," the statement said. "The Jury after review of all the evidence was not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that William Husel was guilty of any charges submitted to them."

Gerry Leesberg, an attorney representing the patients, said that his staff issued notices and subpoenas to Dr. Husel to appear for deposition.

He hopes that the deposition can reveal the reasoning behind Dr. Husel's decision to order doses of fentanyl.

"Dr. Husel is going to have to defend what he did and not just sit back at the table and allow his lawyer to speak on his behalf," Leesberg said.

Statement for attribution to Mount Carmel

Our thoughts continue to be with the patients’ families. It’s never been our role to determine whether the defendant’s actions in these cases were criminal. Our role has always been to live up to our core values, beliefs and mission as a healthcare provider. That’s why we took action regarding our concerns with the doses in these cases and shared the information we had with local authorities and impacted families.