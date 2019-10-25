PHOENIX — As a child welfare case involving a 9-year-old boy was making its way through court last January, an unavoidable truth emerged. Given the results of a DNA test and the birth dates of everyone involved, the child was conceived when the mother was just 13 years old and the father was 20 years old.

“Further discussions are held regarding the age of Mother and Father the time the minor was conceived,” wrote Judge DeLana Fuller in Pinal County Superior Court.

A decade after the conception of the child, the mother had the option to file a police report against the father for statutory rape.

In April, she did just that.

Now the father is being charged with sexual conduct with a minor and faces the possibility of more than 20 years in prison.

30-year-old Mario Muruato of Casa Grande has pleaded not guilty.

According to the mother, who 12 News is not identifying because she is an alleged sexual assault victim, she was forcibly raped by Muruato at a party in 2010. She had never met him and didn’t know his age, though she later learned his name, she told 12 News.

RELATED: FBI: Violent crime down in Phoenix, with 1 exception

The girl’s mother says her daughter didn’t disclose anything about that night until four months later when a doctor said the girl was pregnant.

“I had no idea,” said Nicole Higgins. “She told me she didn’t know the father’s name. She didn’t know who he was really. But she did say that she was raped.”

Traumatized by a sexual assault in her own past, Higgins said she decided not to report the incident to police because she didn’t know if her daughter would be believed. They moved out of state and together they raised the boy, who has epilepsy and a history of seizures.

The young mother later had a second son and they moved back to Arizona.

In January 2019 the Arizona Department of Child Safety took custody of the mother’s two sons, citing “multiple DCS” incidents. According to a DCS report, the mother wasn’t protecting her two sons from a violent boyfriend.

By that time, Muruato had entered his son’s life on a limited basis and visited him several times. On April 24, he was considered a candidate to get custody of the boys. DCS initially endorsed the proposal, court records show. But the same day a judge rescinded the order before it took place.

“Over the objection of counsel for State, it is ordered temporarily rescinding the order for change of physical custody … to Mario Arvizu Muruato,” Judge Fuller wrote.

There was a potential Muruato could be charged with a sex crime.

“They were going to still place him in his care. They didn’t see it as a problem. It actually took the judge to say, ‘No that’s not going to happen’,” Higgins said.

A spokesperson for DCS said the agency’s goal is always to place the best interest of the child first.

“With new information that was revealed through this case, DCS acted to ensure the best and safest placement of this child. At no time was the child placed in the father’s custody,” said Darren DaRonco, public information officer for DCS.

Instead, the boy and his younger brother were placed in the custody of Muruato’s mother.

RELATED: DCS employees sued for allegedly placing foster child in home with sex offender

Higgins adamantly disagrees with that decision.

“They’re now trying to place them with the grandmother, what I would call the rapist’s mother, and I don’t think that’s a proper placement for them,” Higgins said.

Higgins, the maternal grandmother, lives in Florida and has been told she is not eligible to take custody of the children anytime soon, she said.

On April 30, the boy’s mother filed a police report against Muruato. A Pinal County Grand Jury indicted Muruato in July for sexual conduct with a minor under 15 years old, a class 2 Felony considered a dangerous crime against children.

Muruato and his attorney declined to comment this week.

Higgins claims her daughter has shown good faith to comply with a DCS Family Reunification case plan and deserves her children back. But there are no signs the mother will gain custody of her sons anytime soon.

“Although a date for the Reunification hasn’t been set yet, (the mother) has been encouraged to continue to make progress and demonstrate the behavior change as outlined in her Reunification case plan,” an Oct. 8 DCS letter states.

RELATED: Families celebrate reunification with kids