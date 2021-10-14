Authorities continue investigation of a fatal shooting, Texas Rangers called to lend aide

With very little evidence to go on, Brandley said that cases like these can simply take longer due to the facts.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Rangers have been investigating the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Daniel Garcia at the hands of U.S. Marshals for nine days now, but very little information has been released about the case.

Sergeant Nathan Brandley is not only the spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety here in the Coastal Bend, but speaks for the Texas Rangers as well. He said Rangers were asked by the U.S. Marshals service to investigate the Oct. 5 shooting.

Agents were trying to serve Garcia a warrant at the Whispering Wind Apartments in the 1400 block of West Point Road when the shooting happened.

"The Rangers are there on scene to gather all the facts," Brandley said. "That would be any type of material witnesses and physical evidence that’s there at the scene."

With very little evidence to go on, Brandley said that cases like these can simply take longer due to the facts.

"What all facts are there that they have to look at, and that could take your timeframe from a shorter time to a longer time," Brandley said.

Brandley said the accuracy of information also plays a part in how long cases take to get resolved.

"Just putting everything together, making sure that every T is crossed and the I’s are dotted," Brandley said.

The sergeant also points out that the Texas Rangers try to be as meticulous as possible to ensure they get the Distract Attorney’s Office everything it needs to be able to review the facts of the case.

"Especially when the Texas Rangers are involved with an investigation, they’re going to make sure they take the appropriate time to do a complete and thorough investigation before turning that information over to the DA's office,” Brandley said.

As the investigation continues, Brandley hopes everyone can be patient as the Texas Rangers continue to do their job and produce a case that gives the full picture of what happened.

