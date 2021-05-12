Florida inmates are making robocalls – and the state is cashing in on them

Millions of robocalls hit Tampa Bay-area phones every year. But there's a place here that's placing the calls to people elsewhere in the U.S.

A bill that could have helped to curb robocalls ultimately died in the Florida Legislature. So, what can you do to stop at least some calls?

The DOC and employers need to work together to ensure inmates gain the skills they need, a lawmaker said.

One employee told us she could make up to $500 weekly, but being a caller took a toll.

There have been more than 18 billion robocalls placed so far in 2021.

For one Tampa Bay-area woman, lawmakers' efforts are too little, too late. Now, she's out almost $1,000 after picking up her phone.

So, who's behind these calls? Some of the people making them might surprise you. Our 10 Investigates team looked into who could be on the other end and learned what your elected officials are doing to stop them.

How many times a day have you looked at your phone – many times, right? – and you see a number you don’t recognize? Maybe the screen even says "scam likely."

"Yes, sir," said the person on the other end of the line, who somehow was connected with the Florida Department of Corrections. "You will start to receive a flat rate only paying $29.99 a month."

And then, this exchange: "So, it's OK if I return the call?"

With the help of Nomorobo, we forwarded some robocalls to one of our TEGNA colleagues, Chris Ingalls, at KING-TV in Seattle. The calls came in one after another.

"We have over 350,000 lines that we control and we can go and record them, transcribe them, analyze them, forward them and really get a good grasp on what's happening in the robocall landscape," Foss said.

Nomorobo bought thousands of phone numbers no longer used that were once plagued by robocalls.

"Yes, those are technically robocalls, but they're absolutely wanted and legal."

It's "any unwanted or illegal bulk call that's made," said Aaron Foss, the founder of Nomorobo . "We don't really care if there is a person at the other end, if it's prerecorded, even it's a text message. We consider all of those bad robocalls. On the other hand, good robocalls – police, fire, school closings, prescription reminders.

Our TEGNA investigative team bought 16 brand new cell phones and spread them out in television markets across the country . Every one of them started getting robocalls weeks or even days after activation, in some cases, without those phones ever being used to call or text. The team took it a step further and did something really no one wants – forward those calls to us.

"That's why I'm always pushing folks to report these calls. They seem like a nuisance. We don't want to do anything about them but be part of the solution and report them," Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said. Her office, she added, has made it a priority to crack down on these unwanted calls.

Calls like that aren't stopping. State and federal data show robocalls are just getting worse. So far, in 2021, YouMail reports there were more than 18 billion robocalls placed nationwide.

"And that's part of it, you know, just badger them," he added.

Eventually, they paid the person on the other end of the line $900. Whoever was on the line called, maybe, up to eight times a day until the phone was shut down, Gettig said.

"She said that he was DEA agent," Gettig explained. "He had given her the badge number, warned her not to talk to anyone else about this; but they needed her help."

It was a phone call to his loved one, and it was very convincing.

"It started out with a telephone call from El Paso, Texas, area code," Robert Gettig said. "And he identified himself as a DEA agent, and said that they were working on some international trafficking...and that they needed her help."

There have been more than 18 billion robocalls placed so far in 2021.

Inmates on the line : One employee told us she could make up to $500 weekly, but being a caller took a toll.

In the shadow of this sun-bleached landmark that bears this Florida city's name is a quiet strip mall office, where thousands of calls reach across the country every day.

Also connected to this office? Inmates.

It's an office that has a list of complaints against who's inside, alleging they won't stop calling consumers.

"I would say probably around December of 2019, they started and then they just had been consistent all throughout 2020," Mark Santos, who lives in California, said. The calls became so bad, he said, he decided to file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.

The calls were coming from Southeast Energy Consultants in Pinellas Park, Florida.

"The calls really started getting more and more aggressive and that's what prompted me to reach out to the Better Business Bureau because it was just annoying and every call ended with me saying, 'Look, you know, please put me on your do not call list,' and that very, you know, clearly wasn't being wasn't effective," Santos said.

He's not the only one who received the calls.

"So, you're selling a gas deal for $29?" asked Ingalls over at KING-TV in Seattle.

Turns out the guy on the line is inmate No. C07165. According to the Department of Corrections, he lives at a facility in St. Petersburg. He, too, works at Southeast Energy Consultants in Pinellas Park.

Our cameras showed up at the facility several mornings to find people walking from the Department of Corrections site into Southeast Energy Consultants. There were signs outside offering $500 weekly and showing they were hiring, so we wanted to know what was going on inside the office.

On the other side of these doors, we found a typical reception area when we walked in; and toward the back of the building, there were cubicles where dozens of employees could be seen on phones.

10 Investigates discovered Southeast Energy Consultants is making calls to gas and electric customers in deregulated states like California and Texas. They don't call Floridians because our power is owned by utility companies.

A former employee told us in one week, she could make up to $500; but that was based on the number of sales she made. She got hung up on a lot, she said, and that took a toll on her.

She would make more than 200, maybe 300, calls a day.

"I got cursed out a lot," she said. "I got hung up on a lot...I got a lot of people that said, 'Take me off the list.'"

See the data: Nationwide robocall data through March 2021

The inmate and former employee both said they used an auto-dialer to make the calls and would say they were calling on behalf of SFE Energy, a company that actually has no offices in the state of Florida or even in the United States.

The office we located was in Canada.

It replied to one of our requests with the following:

"We offer fixed price and monthly flat rate natural gas supply contracts to California customers. Due to contractual obligations we cannot provide you with any further information."

When it comes to robocalls, the Federal Communications Commission says the term "robocall" should be interpreted as any nuisance or scam call from an unknown caller.

The term comes from the use of a computerized auto-dialer to place the call.

We put in a request with the owners of Southeast Energy Consultants to speak with us, but they never agreed to sit down for an interview. They sent us this statement in an email:

"We have always complied in accordance to all local, state and federal laws pertaining to our industry, including robo-dialing and do not call, and take them very seriously."

So, who is responsible for these inmates?

We wanted answers from the Department of Corrections: who is overseeing the work-release jobs? Are the rules being followed?