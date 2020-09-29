Can I vote in Texas if I have past convictions?

The answer: It depends. Here's what you need to know.

AUSTIN, Texas — Questions continue to come into our newsroom about voting and the election, so the KVUE Defenders are answering a few.

Question: Can I vote if I have past convictions?

Answer: That depends. Anyone convicted of a final felony crime in Texas may not register to vote. But keep in mind, a conviction on appeal is not a final felony conviction. Neither is "deferred adjudication," or a case pending while someone is serving probation. And mere prosecution, indictment or other criminal procedures leading up to, but not yet resulting in the final conviction, are not final felony convictions.

Question: If I send in my voter registration by the deadline, what happens next?

Answer: Your voter registration becomes effective 30 days after it is submitted and accepted by the county voter registrar. Your name will then be put on the voter registration list and you'll receive a voter certificate in the mail. Read it, sign it and put it in a safe place. You don't need to bring the card with you when voting, as long as you have an acceptable form of ID.

Question: I changed addresses recently. Can I vote without updating or changing the address on my voter registration?

Answer: You can. The address on your ID or where you currently live does not have to match the address on your voter registration as long as you're in the same county. If you have moved to a new county and have not re-registered by the deadline, you may be eligible to vote on a limited ballot during early voting, but it's best to register again.

We want to know what questions you have. Text them to 512-459-9442 and we'll do our best to answer them.