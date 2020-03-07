Investigator with Kingsville Police Department tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSVILLE, Texas — An investigator with the Kingsville Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19. The investigator was last at work last Friday and had some interaction with the public.
Over the weekend, his symptoms intensified.
The investigator said his wife had a co-worker who tested positive. The investigator's supervisor was informed, and the investigator was quarantined prior to getting tested.
The Kingsville Police Department is currently contact tracing. Individuals who may be affected will be notified.
Two more employees who had close contact with the investigator are quarantining and other employees have been advised to self-monitor.
