SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Scottsdale Police on Saturday released the names of the two women shot and killed inside a law office Friday and said their deaths are connected to the killing of forensic psychiatrist Steven Pitt.

The two women killed Friday, Veleria Sharp, 48, and Laura Anderson, 49, were paralegals at the Law office of Burt Feldman Grenier, police said.

Police said the shooting happened at the law office where one of the women was found dead. The other victim was able to go outside the Civic Center Library after she was shot in the head, and a bus driver tried to help and called 911. She was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Investigators confirmed a connection between this case and the one involving forensic psychiatrist, Steven Pitt, found dead May 31 after witnesses said they heard a fight and gunshots ring out.

Police did not release further details about how the cases are linked as the investigation continues.

Police released a sketch of the man they believe shot and killed Pitt. The suspect is described as a bald white man who was last seen wearing a dark-colored hat with a short brim.

A sketch of the man suspected of shooting and killing renowned psychiatrist Steven Pitt. (Photo: Phoenix Police Department)

Police are also looking into the possibility that a fatal shooting in Scottsdale may be related to these two cases, but they have not confirmed this.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (6377). Silent Witness and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office have combined rewards in this case of up to $11,000 leading to an arrest. An additional reward of $10,000 may be earned after conviction from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

