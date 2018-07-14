Afraid of snakes? You might want to stop reading this.

Because while a regular rattlesnake might send a chill down your spine, a photo of a white, ghost-like rattler blending in with a sidewalk might be too much to handle.

That's what a Texas state park in El Paso shared on Facebook earlier this week. The Wyler Aerial Tramway's picture of their "little friend," a rock rattlesnake, has been shared nearly 7,000 times. The park rangers found the two-foot-long snake hanging out near a door at the park.

There were a few snake-phobia reactions to the photo – "The best snake is a dead one" – but most were in awe of the unique rattler.

If you're in North Texas, the picture might be as close as you'll get to a white rattler. Rock rattlesnakes are most commonly found in southwest Texas and northern Mexico, according to the park. Despite the beauty(?) of the rattler, it's probably best to steer clear of a venomous snake.

As commenter James Heath put it, "Cool looking rattler but wouldn't wanna dance with it."

