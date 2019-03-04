The National Hurricane Center released the names for the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Names for 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season

Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dorian

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

If these names sound familiar, it's because they were last used in 2013. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) re-cycles its list of names ever six years, according to its official website. This means the 2018 list of names will see a resurgence in 2024. However, two names from that list will be left out the second time around.

On March 20, the World Meteorological Organization voted to retire the names Florence and Michael from its rotating lists of names, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

A name is retired from use if the storm is "so deadly or costly that the future use of its name on a different storm would be inappropriate for reasons of sensitivity," the NHC said.

Florence was responsible for 57 fatalities and at least $24 billion in damage, according to the NOAA.

The NOAA said Michael was responsible for 72 fatalities and $25 billion in damage.

Peak hurricane season is expected to be around Sept 10. You can view the graphic below for the expected 2019 hurricane frequency.

