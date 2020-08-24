Is Zoom down? CCISD schools experiencing issues with the video conference platform

The company confirmed on its websites that its meetings and video webinars service is suffering a "partial outage" and the issue is under investigation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some Zoom users in the U.S. are beginning their week with problems logging on to the ever-popular teleconference application. Many schools, organizations and companies are relying on Zoom to communicate while working and learning remotely during the pandemic.

“We have received reports of users being unable to visit the Zoom website (zoom.us) and unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them," Zoom said in a post on its status page.

Mireles Elementary posted to Facebook that they are experiencing issues with the website.

The school stating, “We are currently experiencing issues with Zoom this morning. Canvas assignments are still available for asynchronous learning and as soon as we have any information, teachers will be in touch. We appreciate your patience."

Veterans Memorial High school says they are also experiencing issues. The school stated on Facebook, "Good morning Eagles, There is a large "Zoom" outage this morning. Students are asked to access their Canvas tiles and work asynchronously until further notice. We will update when this issue has been fixed."

According to Down Detector, the majority of the issues seemed to be coming from the east coast of the U.S. with thousands of users reporting problems logging in before 9 a.m. Eastern.

Other systems like Zoom Phone and Zoom Chat were reported as "Operational."