CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weather on the Padre Island started cold, but by Wednesday afternoon the surfers were hitting the waves.

On a cloudy day, the Island residents can expect to hunker down and wait out the weather.

The overnight wind blew over plants and beach signs, and when the sun came up the wind was crazy. The surf on the beach was ripping, but there was still surfers on the Packery Jetties.

Weather patterns on the Island don't last long, and by mid-afternoon, on Wednesday the sun was out and so were the surfer.

The surfers got the hang of the waves and were able to put a show on.