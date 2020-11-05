CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Ashley Hughes, a three-time islander alumna is helping fight the coronavirus outbreak in New York. Hughes has been in New York since early April. Hughes is working at Queens Hospital in Queens County, New York.

Hughes earned three degrees at TAMUCC. Her titles include Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, Certifies Family Nurse Practitioner and Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Hughes. is also a member of the U.S. Air Force reserves and a adjunct faculty member of TAMUCC’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences.