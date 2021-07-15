"It has never fallen off the radar." Bee County Commissioner responds to residents' concerns over last week's heavy flooding in Papalote

When it rains heavily like we saw last week in the Papalote area near Silver Creek, it's not just a headache for residents there: it's at times impossible to get out

PAPALOTE, Texas — When it rains heavily like what we saw last week, for residents in the Papalote area near Silver Creek, it's not just a headache: it's at times impossible to get out.

Our cameras went back out to the area that just days ago was completely overwhelmed by flood waters thanks to all the heavy rainfall.

The suspended foot bridge was just that again: a bridge, and no longer covered by water. The image below gives you a clearer idea of just how high the water rose.

While back out in Papalote this week, 3News met with Pam Parker, who's lived in the area since 2004.

"It was a hard week. It was very scary and stressful, and it was probably the worst it's been since I've been out here," Parker said.

"We've gone to the county numerous times to just meet up with them and ask them for a bridge. The story is there's just not funding for it, but it seems to me that if they could just get it on the budget, even if they tell it's going to take this many years, there's some kind of solution. We just feel kind of like we're left out here, like no one cares."

The area is represented by Bee County Precinct 4 Commissioner Kenneth Haggard, who says he's well aware of the issue and heavy flooding concerns, but that funding does remain the biggest obstacle.

"We've tried, probably every budget session, to look at possibly constructing something, some type of water covering over that," Haggard said. "I’m currently, actively trying to find some kind of funding."

According to Haggard, the flooding seen in the Silver Creek area is an issue that is taken up often at budget talks, but that the county is "strapped with a very small tax base." He said discussions of a new bridge or construction of a culvert have come up.

"Which is one of the options we’re looking at for a bridge, simply because there are some very nice homes back there, and you know, they don't qualify for federal grants, they don’t qualify for state grants. So, we’re looking at whatever options we can find to do that: fund a bridge or get a bridge built. One or the other."

In recent years, a number of large businesses and companies have relocated to Bee County, something Haggard says could help in the issue of finding funding to provide better protection for residents in the area.

"I'm working diligently with certain people in the area and I’ve even looked at some vendors around here possibly to see what we can do," Haggard said. "I'd just tell them to be patient. We’re working through it, we’re moving in different directions. We have little more flexibility to do what we’re able to do and that’s kinda where we’re at."