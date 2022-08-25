"It showed character, and the character was good" Rockport family reflects on community recovery & rebuilding their own home after Harvey

After processing that their home had been completely ripped apart by the powerful storm, the Hamiltons quickly got to work: taking repairs into their own hands.

ROCKPORT, Texas — To this day, we are still reporting on the ongoing recovery and rebuilding through different parts of the Coastal Bend heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey.

The powerful storm was devastating, deadly and costly.

The scars Hurricane Harvey left can still be seen and felt, but what the storm couldn't shake was the resiliency of south Texans, like that of the Hamilton family.

For 27 years, they have called their property in Rockport "home." However, it took one violent night in August, five years ago, for that to drastically change.

They reflected on that difficult time with 3NEWS anchor Leslie Adami.

"We drove to Austin because it looked -- Category 4 -- it had strengthened so quickly," said Bronson Hamilton, recalling the days leading up to landfall.

A few weeks before the storm, the family had been working on improvements to the home to try and make it more efficient.

Bronson, and his wife, Linda, are both area high school teachers. Bronson has been with Sinton High School for 20 years and Linda, who now works at Aransas Pass high school, has been teaching for 27 years.

The two were juggling the start of the new school year, moving in their daughter to her college dorm room for her freshman year at the University of Texas in Austin, and the improvements to their house when they realized they would soon have to pick up and go. The family boarded up their home as best as they could before leaving to Central Texas, hoping for the best.

A neighbor of theirs had been able to get onto the property to send them photos of their damaged home, so that they could prepare themselves.

"It was hard...One of the hardest trips. It was the longest drive back," Linda shared.

"I don't ever want to see again the huge piles of debris... On every street there was a pile of debris as tall as a person on the side of the road for months because it took a long time to clean up," Bronson said. "That was kinda hard to look at after awhile."

Sure enough, when they arrived back in Rockport three days after Harvey hit, they were met with damage that photos nor video would ever be able to fully illustrate.

The winds had ripped the ceiling off clean. Their living room was torn apart. Their kitchen turned into a junkyard. Family belongings and furniture strewn around as though they were weightless.

The two processed all the damage and then quickly realized: it was time to get to work!

The Hamilton's said it took about a month to clean the house and get everything they could that was salvageable out. Immediately after the storm they made calls about insurance, and within a couple of weeks, an adjustor had come out so they could officially begin rebuilding, taking repairs into their own hands.

"We'd wake up and I'd say, 'okay boss! What are we doing today?" Linda said. "It was one of the ways I coped with it."

They weren't alone. Neighbors and community members rallied together, swapping everything from meals to tools as recovery began. Their story, similar to that of many South Texans, who say in the midst of this unimaginable tragedy, they still became stronger together.

"It was really heartwarming to see all of the people rushing into Rockport after the storm to help the AEP trucks, and a few weeks after, there were restaurants feeding people and first responders as people were working on their houses...It was really heartwarming," Bronson recalled.

"It was really humbling to have to take a sandwich from somebody, but when you're hot and tired, no electricity, there was no judgement," Linda said.

"Relationships - friendships were forged because of this storm that weren't there before, that will carry them for a long time because we had to depend on each other."

Nail by nail. Board by board. Piling by piling (28, to be exact). The Hamilton's eventually got to a point where they could live in the house as they continued their work.

"We did that! I learned how to do so many things! Hire me!" Linda said.

The two leaned on their positive outlook, fellow community members and humor to get through even the most daunting of tasks.

"You can't let it get to you. It's tough, and humor is a great salve, it's a great way to get through something," Bronson said.

Fast forward to a little over two years, the Hamilton's were finally able to turn the damaged building back into a new and improved home.

From a beloved, repurposed mosaic to Bronson's welding work combined with Linda's handmade stained glass, the two were able to create a home that was uniquely theirs, giving new meaning to a labor of love.

"We're proud of our house! We're very proud of the fact that - this entire community really did come together and we're stronger because of it," Linda said.

"It showed character, and the character was good," said Bronson.

The Hamilton's know hurricanes, but say Harvey was very different. As we are still in hurricane season, they offered the following advice should another storm of this magnitude make its way back:

- Heed all the warnings

- Leave on time

- Remember, things can be replaced. It will take time, but you can rebuild.