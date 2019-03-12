CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Narada Radio Company is a group of voice actors that perform various acts live in person and on the radio. On Tuesday, the group stopped by the Kiii-TV3 Studis to talk about their performance of 'It's A Wonderful Life.'

The group will be performing at the Rialto Theater located at 327 S. Commercial St., Aransas Pass, TX. For more information call 361-758-0383.

You can catch a performance December 6, 7, 13 & 14 at 7:30 p.m. or December 8 & 15 2:00 p.m.

