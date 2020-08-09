World Alzheimer’s Month: Here’s what you can do to support the cause in the Coastal Bend.

To keep people safe during this year's walk to end Alzheimer's, you and your team can walk anywhere to show your support.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — September is world Alzheimer’s month. It's a time when people bringing awareness to a disease that causes memory loss and more. Everyone knows someone or maybe even a couple of people whose life has been impacted by the disease.

"It robs people of their memories, and it robs them of their identity, and it robs them of their purpose,” said Janice Cagle, co-chair of Walk to end Alzheimer’s in the Coastal Bend.

Cagle works in a senior living facility. She said she's familiar with the disease, but it really hit home when her brother was diagnosed with the Alzheimer’s at the age of 58.

“My brother is starting to not remember my sister-in-law; he knows her name, he knows she's his wife, 'Angela is my wife,' but he doesn’t recognize her,” said Cagle.

Cagle said seeing her family suffer from Alzheimer’s is what drives her even more to fundraise for a cure. Cagle said donating has been slow through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Don't forget us and don't forget this cause. Alzheimer’s never sleeps. It's a 24-hour day disease,” said Cagle.

Luckily, national sponsors like Edward Jones have buckled down giving even more during these hard times.

"We made a new $25 million commitment over the next five years through walking and educating and advocating to find a cure," said Kathleen Clark the Regional Coordinator with Edward Jones for the Alzheimer’s association.

Clark said people can still get involved and donate this year by participating in the walk to end Alzheimer’s.

“Start a team. Spread the word. Walk locally. Lace up your sneakers with us on November 1 and we will have a virtual ceremony,” said Clark.