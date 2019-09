SAN ANTONIO — Ghosts can be scary, but James Avery's new charm is anything but!

The jewelry maker is releasing an enamel Trick or Treater Charm ahead of Halloween.

The charm pays tribute to the iconic Halloween costume of a ghost made from a bedsheet.

Complete with a goodie bag and black and orange striped socks, this charm is sure to be the perfect treat.

The retail price of the charm is $62.

More information can be found on the company's website.