CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. State Department invited representatives from the energy industry in Japan to visit American cities, and Corpus Christi was their last stop.

The goal is to share strategies regarding industry safety, risk management, and environmental impact of the energy sector.

Today's panel discussions were held at the Harte Institute at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and addressed community and government response to incidents like oil spills and natural disasters.

3News caught up with one engineer at the summit -- sharing he learned a lot and appreciated the friendliness of the people in South Texas.

"In the north, I sensed a very different atmosphere, but here in Corpus Christi, Texans are very friendly and open. That's the difference between the two regions", said engineer Katsuhisa Matsuzaki.

The delegation also visited Philadelphia, Augusta Georgia, Milwaukee, and Washington, D.C.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: