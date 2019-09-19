JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Jefferson County officials have ordered multiple evacuations due to a potential levee breach.

"Right now, it's stable. We're gonna keep our fingers crossed that it doesn't overflow." said County Judge Jeff Branick at 12:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Bevil Oaks

"We are seeing unprecedented flooding. Expected to crest 31 feet, 3 feet less than Harvey. Pumps at DD7 pumps operating at full capacity. Anticipating several more hours of rainfall. Emphasis is on evacuating unincorporated areas. Stay off the roads so emergency responders can assist."

Gilbert Lake Estates

"DD6 (Drainage District 6) reports that the Green Pond Gulley Levee is deteriorating and could break at any moment. The levy holds 4600-5600 acres of water. Gilbert Lake Estates is ordered to evacuate immediately. Rescue Boats are sparse at the moment however, we do have several enroute to that area."

Rescue info

The Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management says people who need to be rescued to call local police agency, 911, all rescue crews are in use and they are trying to reach everyone they can.

If people are in their home and have water in the home, try to get out of the water, get to upper floors, on a couch, a counter top etc. so that they don’t get too cold.

