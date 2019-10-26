The Gene and Jerry Jones Foundation surprised the Thomas Jefferson High School athletics program with a $1 million donation Saturday morning to rebuild their athletics field.

The school's homecoming game was postponed for Saturday morning against Spruce High School and relocated to Loos Stadium following the devastating tornadoes that ripped through their home campus and surrounding neighborhoods.

The Dallas Cowboys owner surprised the team on the field before the game.

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders and mascot were also in attendance along with Jerry Jones himself, offering support to students, coaches and staff.

“This is life changing for the TJ Community,” Principal Sandi Massey said.

The Dallas Cowboys said that Hellas Construction, the official turf provider of the Cowboys, will partner with Dallas ISD for this project, according to a statement released by the NFL Foundation and the Dallas Cowboys.

“We are saddened by the devastation that these storms brought upon our community, and we and eager and determined to help get the rebuilding process started," Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President, Charlotte Jones Anderson said in the statement.

More stories from WFAA:

RELATED: Homecoming spirit of Thomas Jefferson students remains high despite a week of challenges

RELATED: 'Some families will never be the same': Recovery from Dallas tornado split along economic lines

RELATED: Mark Cuban to donate $100,000 to aid Dallas schools after tornadoes

RELATED: Right on the Money: Stats show your home is probably under-insured

RELATED: 10 tornadoes in North Texas caused an estimated $2 billion in damage, insurers say