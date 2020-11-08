Je'Sani Smith Foundation receives $10,000 donation from the Port of Corpus Christi

The foundation's goal is to bring awareness about the importance of swimming near lifeguards and focusing on the beach flags after Smith drowned in 2019.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Je’Sani Smith Foundation received a $10,000 donation from the Port of Corpus Christi. The foundation's goal is to bring awareness about the importance of swimming near lifeguards and focusing on the beach flags after the late Je'Sani Smith drowned from rip currents back in 2019.

Smith was a senior at King High School when died. His parents, Kiwana and Terry Denson, are carrying on the mission to create beach safety awareness, wanting everyone to go home the way they came.

"In the Coastal Bend, our proximity to the water is a celebrated asset, but we must equip our families with the skills needed to enjoy it safely and responsibly," Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Corpus Christi Sean Strawbridge said.

Representatives with the Port of CC said the foundation will use the money to create campaigns to promote rip current awareness throughout the community during holidays and peak vacation months.

"Je’Sani’s unforgettable legacy lives on, not only in our hearts, but through this foundation," City Councilwoman Paulette Guajardo said.