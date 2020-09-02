CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jim Hogg County ISD posted on their Facebook page Saturday night that a student has a confirmed case of meningitis. The post goes on to say that they are following the guide lines from the Texas Health and Human Services Department and they are working Sunday to disinfect district campuses.

As soon as the district releases any further steps parents need to be aware of we will bring you that information.

