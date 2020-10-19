Jim Hogg ISD students to return to in person learning after TEA denies waiver

Jim Hogg ISD petitioned the Commissioner of Education and TEA for a waiver to extend 100 percent virtual learning this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jim Hogg ISD students who opted for in person instruction during the second grading period will return to the in person learning on Tuesday, October 20.

Jim Hogg ISD School Board of Trustees and Superintendent of Schools petitioned the Commissioner of Education and TEA for a waiver to extend 100 percent virtual learning this week.

The district says they will continue to follow the protocols stated in the districts Health and Safety plan.