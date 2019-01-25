ALICE, Texas — A 27-year-old woman from Alice, Texas, died Thursday night after she was struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway on Highway 281.

It happened just after 11 p.m. just north of Alice in Jim Wells County.

According to Department of Public Safety troopers, 27-year-old Amanda Lucille Garcia was wearing dark clothing when she stepped out into an unlit section of the roadway. Troopers said a van occupied by a male driver was traveling south on Highway 281 and did not see Garcia.

Garcia was transported to Christus Spohn Hospital Alice where she was later pronounced dead.

DPS troopers are still investigating the crash.