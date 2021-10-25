Stabbing turned shooting in Jim Wells County results in hospitalization of 13-year-old boy

The incident took place Saturday night at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds.

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno called a press conference Monday to express concern over the violent acts that took place this weekend at the Jim Wells County Fair.

“We are saddened to hear and know about a situation that occurred Saturday at the Jim Wells County Fair," Bueno said. "Something that's never happened before.”

According to Bueno, the Sheriff's Office is in the progress of investigating a stabbing turned shooting. that took place Saturday night at the Jim Wells County Fairgrounds.

The stabbing left a 13-year-old boy hospitalized at a Corpus Christi hospital. Authorities said he was in critical condition this weekend, but as of Monday was reportedly stable.

“It is unknown at this time what kind of gun or rifle was used,'' Bueno said. "We know shots were fired. I want to thank the community for being so patient with us. I also want to thank them for being so orderly in our efforts to get everybody out of the event.”

A video sent to 3News by viewer Jake Ramirez shows chaos at the fairgrounds when a fight broke out among several minors. At one point the victim, who has yet to be identified, was stabbed. Gunshots could be heard near the Fairground’s carnival area.

Bueno said Saturday’s events were frightening for everyone. Additionally, Bueno said the incident could have put the county fair’s attendees in harm's way.

