The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about a scam circulating on social media that promises a big payoff for participating in a “Secret Sister” gift exchange among online friends you haven’t met. While they look like innocent fun, they are considered to be pyramid schemes, which are illegal in the U.S. and Canada. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s gambling and pyramid scheme laws, participants could be subject to penalties for mail fraud. Gift exchanges grow in popularity during the holiday season, and the BBB advises consumers to use caution.

The scheme starts with a convincing invitation, either by email or social media. Participants must then add their names, addresses and some of their friends’ contact information to a list, which may include people they have never met. Participants are then encouraged to invite others to join in the exchange, where they will receive information on where to mail gifts. Once people stop participating in the gift exchange, the gift supply stops as well, and leaves hundreds of disappointed people without their promised gifts.

If you participate in one of these types of exchanges, you place at least two things at risk. You could face penalties or fines for participating in an illegal pyramid scheme, and you are putting yourself at risk for identity theft by providing your personal information to strangers.

