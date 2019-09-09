CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A judge in Corpus Christi wants parents to know that there is a truancy epidemic in Corpus Christi Independent School District Schools.

Judge Joe Benevides said there were more than 1,500 truancy cases in the CCISD last year. Although that number is half the number from just eight years ago, Benavides said it is still too many and the only answer is parents.

"Parents have to be involved with their children. There's many factors that create truancy. One, voting. Two, drugs. Three, gangs. Four, students are grieving because of a lost parent or relative," Benavides said. "So those are just little red flags that end up with kids missing school."

Benevides said another factor for the high truancy rate is elementary students forgetting to pass parental absence notes to school officials.

The judge said parents should attend PTA meetings to find out what other factors might impact kids' attendance including bullying, drugs, peer pressure, gangs, and threats.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: