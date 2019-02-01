SAN ANTONIO — Former San Antonio Mayor and HUD Secretary Julian Castro will announce his decision regarding the 2020 Presidential Campaign on January 12th, according to a press release from his office.

In October, the former mayor told Rolling Stone that he was"likely" to run for president in 2020. Castro then took a major step forward towards a possible presidential campaign, forming a presidential exploratory committee in December. The committee allows Castro to begin raising money for a potential campaign.

On the day after the announcement of the new exploratory committee, Castro appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with his brother, Congressman Joaquin Castro.

While Colbert pressed Julian on whether he would run for president, Joaquin interjected in the exchange, saying "He's going to run for president. How about that?"

If he were to announce his candidacy, Castro would be part of a large field of Democratic contenders that could include former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and fellow Texan, Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has also formed an exploratory committee for a potential 2020 presidential run.

© 2019 KENS