CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Julian's BBQ in Corpus Christi took to social media on Sunday afternoon to report an overnight break-in at his restaurant.



The business also shared images of the damage that was done to their door as well as security camera footage of the person believed to be responsible. Now they're hoping the public can help police track down the thief.



It was Sunday when it was discovered that someone had broken in through a glass door of the restaurant, which is located in the 1800 block of Baldwin Boulevard. It happened sometime around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to security camera timestamp on footage of a person believed to be responsible.



If you have information about this crime, contact the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.