Changes to the Queen's Contest in the Nueces County Junior Livestock show

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be multiple adjustments and changes to this year's Nueces County Junior Livestock Show, which will not be open to the public.

Traditionally, one of the biggest parts of the show is the Queen's Contest.

We spoke with the reigning NCJLS Queen and Calallen High School senior, Jackie McClendon, who shares as someone who grew up watching the contest with sisters who competed, and then to win it, was a dream come true.

Despite the challenges of this past year, she said it was still special.

"There was a lot of bumps in the road, disappointment, cancellations and a lot of things like that, but overall I really enjoyed it," McClendon said. "My year as the 2020 NCJLS Queen was kinda just being flexible and improvising and really just doing the best you can."

However, this year's contestants will be up against something completely different when they take the stage, including having less people in the audience.

"There's going to be a lot of differences, just because we really are trying to keep this event as safe as possible," McClendon said.

"We really want to obey all the guidelines for the facility and for the CDC. We're going to be social distancing. There's going to be temperature checks and masks, which I think is the biggest change in our society, but we're going to roll with it."

According to the event's organizers, while the auditorium seats 400 people, 170 tickets were sold. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Masks will be required by all attending, as well as for the contestants. Hand sanitizer will be available at all doors. Temperature checks will be done at the entrances, and the front two rows will be roped off.

The contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, January 9, at the Tuloso Midway High School auditorium.