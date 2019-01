CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Jury selection began Tuesday in the 105th District Court for the second trial of a Corpus Christi man accused of murdering a 13-year-old boy.

It was back in 2015 when prosecutors say 29-year-old David Davila mistakenly shot and killed 13-year-old Alex Torres when he opened the front door of his grandparents home.

Davila's first trial for the capital murder charge ended in a hung jury back in September.