HOUSTON — It was a terrifying afternoon for a woman in northeast Houston when police say a group of juveniles stole her car with her baby still in it.

It happened outside a meat market in the 9500 block of Mesa Drive. Police say the woman was getting out of her car and as she was walking to the back seat to get her baby, the four juveniles jumped in and drove off.

They then drove to the back of the store and dropped the baby off in a car seat before leaving in the car.

Police spotted that car about two and a half miles from the store and pulled the juveniles over. Three of the of them gave up when they were pulled over. A fourth took off running, but was later caught.

The case has been turned over to the district attorney's office for charges.

The baby is OK.

The baby is OK.

