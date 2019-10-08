CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — K Space Contemporary's Summer Mural Art Program held a mural unveiling downtown for the public at 415 Starr Street at 1 p.m.

The mural was inspired by the building's historic roots as a Kress Five and Dime Store and displays innovative movements in art. The mural from start to finish totaled six weeks. The art was done by teens between the ages of 13-17 who were part of the Summer Mural Arts Program.

Muralist, Sandra Gonzalez and primary designer, Tony Armadillo led over 45 teens in the creation of the mural.

La Palmera mall is another location with a new mural created by K Space Contemporary's Summer Program Mural Art Program.

