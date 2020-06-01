CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, a San Antonio man was rescued after he was stranded on a small island just north of North Padre.

Chief Dale Scott with Nueces County ESD #2 said around 1 o.m. a man on a kayak called in for help.

Scott said the kayaker was having trouble paddling back onto shore and going against the 25 miles per hour winds.

Firefighters from ESD #2 and CCFD deployed two rescue boats and a larger boat.

Scott said, between the three, it took 40 minutes to locate the kayaker it is was thanks to him having a cell phone.

"Have a fully charged cellphone," Scott said. "Have it in a waterproof container. So if you do get into a situation you are able to call. The other night we had a boating accident. They had the cell phones in their shirt pockets and both people went into the water and both phones were disabled."

Scott recommends people bring flares and a life jacket if they go out on the water.