Keeping our economy moving forward: The points presented during a special zoom kickoff for public private partnerships in Corpus Christi.

Texas Association of Business says the state must embrace new investment tools to stimulate jobs and build a better transportation system.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas is expected to grow by 12 million people in the next 20 years and then to more than 40 million by 2040. Our economy is expected to double by 2050.



These were some of the points presented during a special zoom kickoff for public private partnerships in Corpus Christi.



3News spoke with the CEO for the Port of Corpus Christi who is encouraging such partnerships to help get people back to work.

“Oil and gas severance taxes flowing from the state's economic stabilization fund into TxDOT's state highway fund will drop by almost half,” said Aaron Cox, President of the Texas Association of Business.

With fallout from COVID-19 and falling energy prices, the Texas Association of Business says the state must embrace new investment tools to stimulate jobs and build a better transportation system.

“As we look to recover from the pandemic, we're going to need to make additional infrastructure improvements,” said Sean Strawbridge CEO of the Port of Corpus Christi.

In an event this week called keep moving forward, Texas Association of Business President Aaron Cox and Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge took part in an online kickoff of the campaign.

“We're served by three class one railroads but when you look at these large industrial investments that are coming in like gulf coast growth ventures or Corpus Christi polymers, you look at the incremental demand on rail and it will have a significant impact on our rail infrastructure,” said Strawbridge.

Last week, the Texas State Comptroller projected a budget shortfall of nearly $5 billion when lawmakers reconvene in January. Aaron Cox says there are many ideas for public private partnerships that will help pay for improvements.

“Public private partnerships for highways means projects can be designed, built and completed years sooner, often at little or no cost to the taxpayer,” said Cox.

Cox added the partnerships can boost local economies and get people back to work.

“With optional toll lanes and smart technology to keep traffic flowing, drivers have greater control, choice and flexibility in their daily commutes,” said Cox.

Strawbridge says they realize legislators face some major challenges.