STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A race track owner is asking people to pray for a driver after a crash Friday night at 311 Speedway in Stokes County, NC.

According to Mike Fulp, the owner of 311 Motor Speedway, the driver who crashed is Keith Jacobs. Fulp said it is believed that Jacobs suffered a medical emergency while racing.

Jacobs was racing in a weekly show at the speedway when witnesses saw him slumped over behind the wheel at about 10 p.m., Fulp said.

Jacobs' car hit a wall straight on, went high up onto the wall, then crashed down, according to Fulp.

First responders were called to help with the emergency at the race track. People formed a prayer circle after the accident.

Mike Fulp

"People were on their knees praying," said Fulp. "Pray for his family. He's well-liked." Jacobs raced at 311 Speedway for more than 30 years, Fulp said.

The 311 Speedway posted the following on their Facebook page:

“Everyone please say a prayer for Keith Jacobs. He was involved in a bad accident. Once we receive more info we will post it. Thank You 311 Speedway.”

All the drivers at Friday night's race decided to donate the full prize -- about $4,300 -- to Jacobs and his family, said Fulp.

The speedway is located on U.S. Highway 311 in Pine Hall.

WFMY News 2 has reached out to Stokes County EMS for more information, and we are waiting to hear back.

