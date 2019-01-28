CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Kenedy County Sheriff's Office said goodbye to one of their own on Sunday.

After more than a decade of service to the community, Deputy Andrew Joseph Williamsen passed away due to medical complications. He was 40 years old.

On Monday, the Kenedy County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of Williamsen on their Facebook page, along with a heartfelt goodbye.

"He was part of our Sheriff's Office family over 10 years and served with great pride and commitment to this community and in law enforcement," the post read. "Rest in Peace and Godspeed Andy... we've got it from here."

Williamsen, who was originally from Kingwood, Texas, moved to the Kingsville area when he was hired as a deputy on Oct. 15, 2005, according to Administrative Assistant Sandra Guzman of the Kenedy County Sheriff's Office.

Williamsen left the sheriff's office in January of 2007 for a brief stint serving the Texas A&M University-Kingsville police department, but returned to his role as a deputy later that year. He served the Kenedy County Sheriff's Office ever since.

Guzman said Williamsen was a mason and a Shriner. He was also an active member of the Texas Municipal Police Association as well as the Kenedy County Sheriff's Posse.

Details of Williamsen's funeral arrangements have not yet been made available. 3News will keep you updated.