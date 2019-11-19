KERRVILLE, Texas — Update: A police situation in Kerrville has shut down Highway 173 and authorities say it is connected to the Walmart shooting. Sgt. Jonathan Lamb told KENS 5, "The suspect is contained in a building. It’s an ongoing event. We are talking to him and expect that this will be over shortly."

Previous Story:

A woman was shot and killed outside a Walmart and police are still looking for the suspect, the Kerrville Police Department said.

The incident took place before 10:30 p.m. Monday at the Walmart on 1216 Junction Highway near Nimitz Lake.

Authorities said they do not know what led up to the shooting, but police believe the victim and the shooter knew each other.

No one else was involved, but police asked people to stay away from the store while they continued to investigate.