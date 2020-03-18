CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel will closed temporarily from March 19 to April 3 in an effort to hinder the spread of COVID-19.

The closure will be effect as of 2am March 19 and continue for the next 15 days. Officials will re-assess the closure on April 3.

Hotel officials say "the health and safety of our guests and team members is of paramount importance. While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel, we have determined it is in the best interest of our guests and team members to temporarily close the casino and all casino restaurants in according with CDC recommendations discouraging mass gatherings of 10 people or more to slow the transmission of the virus."

Hotel guests staying Wednesday evening will be able to check out Thursday morning. If you had plans to visit, call 1-888-255-8259.