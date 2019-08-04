CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the past couple of years, the Southside branch of Little Miss Kickball in Corpus Christi has dealt with their field's being vandalized.

Joe Grant, the Rules Director and Head Umpire said he's concerned that the vandalism has increased in the past month.

"It's a very concerning thing," he said.

The vandalism has been taking place at the Bill Witt Park off of Yorktown Boulevard. Grant said they've discovered broken locks, shattered glass from the concession stand, and had expensive equipment stolen.

Grant said not only is it disheartening, but it also takes away from the money they need to run the local branch of Little Miss Kickball.

"All our money we raise through fundraising and things that we wanna do to improve the fields, it's hard to do when we gotta repair the items that are damaged," he said.

This year, Grant said they couldn't afford certain things during their season opener ceremony because they had to pay for repairs and replace stolen items.

"I mean, we have little girls out here who are the future of the league, we're doing something that they love," Grant added out of frustration for the young women who just want to play kickball.

The Rules Director said whoever is behind the vandalism is damaging more than equipment and structures.

"They're not hurting any adults here, they're hurting the kids and this is for them."

Grant said they have reported the vandalism to CCPD multiple times. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to contact them.