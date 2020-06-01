CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Once you step foot into the equestrian arena at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds you get to see the true meaning of horse power.

Contestants from ages 8 to 18 spend all year grooming their horses for this moment.

“We'll start off with the judged event, so there is halter where you’re on the ground with your horse just like I am,” competitor Rylee King said. “There's also riding event where you're judged while you're riding your horse and the judge will evaluate you as the rider and the horse.”



We spoke with one of those judges Cathy Sasser.

Sasser said she's been around horses her whole life and has judged for decades so she knows just what to look for.

“I like to see a neat kid,” she said. “A kid that's enjoying his self and has a connection with his horse.”



Looking for competitors who have that connection wasn't hard to find.



“It's just a great relationship,” King said. “You now, they’re your best friend. You spend all your time with them.”



Just like owning a dog, but way bigger, every rider gives their horse a cute name and understands their personality.



“Bunny is just a very chill relaxed horse,” competitor Heather Powell said. “She's a very sweet girl. I love her very very much.”



“Whenever like he wants a kiss he would come up in his stall and put his nose out and look at you and do this,” competitor Jesenia Saenz said. “He's just a silly horse.”



The horse show is the first of many events in the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.