KILLEEN, Texas —

Killeen police officers were dispatched to the Holiday Terrace Motor Hotel on 1708 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. after reports of criminal trespass on Sunday, according to the Killeen Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that the suspect ran away. The suspect was later found on Terrace Dr. where there was a confrontation with the police officer.

During the confrontation, the officer gave several commands to the suspect, when the officer discharged his firearm.

The suspect was later identified as Jason Wayne Brooks, 42. He was not armed during this incident, according to the Killeen PD Facebook page.

According to Killeen PD, Brooks had a parole warrant for Parole Violation and was charged with evading arrest or detention and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No injuries were reported and the man was detained and taken to the Killeen City Jail.

The Killeen PD will conduct two separate investigations of this incident. One by the Criminal Investigation Division and another by the Internal Affairs Unit.

The officer was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigations, according to the Killeen PD.

Brooks was taken to the Bell County Jail. Officer Jose Rosado will remain on administrative leave pending the results of the two investigations.

