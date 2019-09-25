TEMPLE, Texas —

George Powell, the accused robber of a 7-11, was released on bond Wednesday.

He learned that same day that his $500,000 bond was lowered to $150,000.

Powell has been in the Bell County Jail since he was moved from the Gatesville prison two weeks ago after his armed robbery conviction was vacated.

Powell was convicted of robbing a Killeen 7-11 in 2008, but the conviction was vacated due to prosecutorial misconduct.

As a stipulation of his bond, Powell will have to wear an ankle monitor and will have a curfew of from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. He will be allowed to live with his fiance in Hunstville.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Powell and his family with transition expenses.

