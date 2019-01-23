CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man accused of stabbing four people and killing one during a religious service last year in Corpus Christi was found not guilty in court Tuesday by reason of insanity.

Jurors in the 117th District Court came down with the not guilty verdict for 28-year-old Marco Antonio Moreno.

Prosecutors said Moreno attacked members of a church on the 1200 block of Cambridge Drive in February of 2018. There were more than 20 attendees at the service, including children and adults.

According to pastor Janson Abraham, he now forgives Moreno. Many people including Abraham are still trying to heal after the horrible night.

For Abraham to be a part of Tuesday's testimony in court brought him and many others closer.

Abraham and other witnesses had a hard time to re-live their trauma especially being in such proximity to Moreno again. Abraham remembered the very room where Moreno started stabbing members of Kingdom Act Ministries International. Moreno was a long-time member of the church.

Abraham and three others were stabbed during the incident including 61-year-old Frank Castillo, who later died at the hospital.

According to Abraham, the verdict doesn't take away the pain or the grief of the families, but the church is still confident after the decision.

"Marco Moreno needs help. help which he was not available for the last 28 years in his life is available right now with what has happened," Abraham said.

After everything, Abraham's congregation has been through there's a message people need to hear.

"We should help people with mental health, and we should protect not only the people of mental health, but we should also protect people as common citizens. Everyone around," Abraham said.

Abraham and his family are staying strong and have continued having prayer meetings.