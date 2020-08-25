Kingsville ISD students to continue remote learning through September 25

KINGSVILLE, Texas — School districts across the state are asking the TEA for permission to extend online learning as coronavirus cases remain high.

Kingsville ISD administrators announced their plans to keep students exclusively remote learning at least until September 25. The district will then begin slowly allowing students back into the classrooms.

Starting September 28 students will begin to be allowed back on campus for in-person classes. Parents will still have the option to decide whether they want to keep students learning from home or send them to school in person.