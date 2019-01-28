KINGSVILLE, Texas — Police in Kingsville are searching for a man who broke into an apartment complex and robbed and assaulted a man inside.

Police said Travis Collins broke into an apartment on East Alice and North 12th street Wednesday pretending to be a maintenance employee.

The 70-year-old man who lived at the apartment complex said once inside, Collins then beat him, stole his cash and debit card.

Collins was later seen on surveillance video at a convenience store using the debit card.

The suspect is no stranger to police.

Officials said he robbed a cab driver just last week.

The 30-year-old now faces aggravated robbery and debit card abuse charges.

If you have any information about Collins, you're asked to call Kingsville police at 361-592-4311.