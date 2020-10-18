Kingsville Police discontinue search for armed man

Kingsville Police sent the public a message urging residents to avoid the area of 6th street between Santa Gertrudis and Corral.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE:

Kingsville Police say they have discontinued the search for an armed male. Police say the threats were self-directed, and not towards the community.

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED:

Police in Kingsville are on alert and looking for an armed man a few blocks from Texas A&M Kingsville.

A message was sent out to the public around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday urging residents to avoid the area of 6th street between Santa Gertrudis and Corral.

Police were looking for a man that was believed to be traveling on foot with a handgun. The man is described as Hispanic about 5 foot 7 inches weighing 150-pounds with black hair and brown eyes wearing black shorts and no shirt.