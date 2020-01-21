KINGSVILLE, Texas — Residents of Kingsville held a parade on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Marchers began at the courthouse and made their way downtown along main street.

There was a good crowd on hand to cheer on these folks.

Organizers said it was part of a weekend of festivities which included a health fair and a taste of soul community pot luck dinner.

"Today the parade has been pretty good and then we're going to have a program at St. Paul after this parade so that's where we're walking to," organizer, Dianne Beecham, said.

Sheriff's deputies and police officers also took part in the walk as well as the King High School Marching Band.

