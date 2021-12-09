Kleberg County distributes sandbags to residents ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

Kleberg County officials said, if need be, they will continue distributing sandbags through Monday and Tuesday.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — As Tropical Storm Nicholas approaches the Coastal Bend, Kleberg County wasted no time in distributing sandbags.

"Rudy Madrid called us and said, 'help these people from Richardo, Rivera, surrounding areas and give them sandbags to help them protect their houses,"'

said Jerry Martinez, Kleberg County Commissioner, of Precinct 3.

In some parts of Kleberg, it doesn't take a whole lot of rain to cause some issues for people.

"This is low area for flooding and that's what we're prepared for. All the sections back there, it just floods quickly," Martinez added.

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid said, he is doing his part in making sure the community is taken care of and has some backup if needed.

"Got off the phone with Governor Abbott and he called me a little while ago reassuring Kleberg County. He's at our backhand call right now. He said, 'anything you need, we're here standing by ready to assist,'" said Judge Madrid.

The County said they're offering more than just sandbags.

"We're opening up the FEMA dome tomorrow behind HM King high school as of noon time. Come, bring your pets if you got pets, just have them in a cage. Whatever you need we're going to help you. Our senior citizens, our meals on wheels, our public transportation is going to be our picking up folks that need assistance," Judge Madrid added.

He said they bought several palettes of sandbags anticipating hurricane Ida, but since the coastal bend wasn't affected then, there are plenty of sandbags to go around.