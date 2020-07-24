Kleberg County and San Patricio County Judges call for voluntary evacuation for certain areas in the counties

Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid Is calling for the voluntary evacuation of Ricardo, Rivera, Baffin Bay and Loyola beach.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Kleberg County:

Judge Mardid is also issuing an emergency disaster declaration for the county ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna Hanna.

Judge Madrid is sending a copy of that to the governor’s office and ordering the complete closure of the Kleberg County Gulf beaches.

San Patricio County:

San Patricio County Judge David R. Krebs is recommending voluntary evacuation for residents in low lying areas that are prone to flooding, as well as for residents who are in motor homes, travel trailers, or other dwells that might not withstand the projected Tropical Storm’s winds.

The County Judge also announcing, “all vehicle travel should be limited beginning 6 a.m. Saturday morning until noon on Sunday due to Tropical Storm Force Winds.”